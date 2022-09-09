Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 7,833 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Netflix comprises 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. 116,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.51. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

