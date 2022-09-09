Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,198 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in DraftKings by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 213,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,195,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

