Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $1.58 Million in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of 2U at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 676,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. 15,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $618.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $36.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.