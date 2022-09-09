Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,557,000 after purchasing an additional 548,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,681. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.