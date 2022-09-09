Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Oceaneering International comprises about 1.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.21% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 11,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.