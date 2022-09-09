Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 19,478 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.16% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 4.7 %

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 15,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,002. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.