Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

