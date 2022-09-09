Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.60. 531,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 376,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

