Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Gap Up to $7.57

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.87. Amryt Pharma shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.