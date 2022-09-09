Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 10.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 36,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,059,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.