Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT at $138.67

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

