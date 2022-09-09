Analyzing IonQ (IONQ) and Its Peers

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IonQ to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IonQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IonQ
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|IonQ Competitors
|226
|1628
|2818
|51
|2.57
Volatility & Risk
IonQ has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s peers have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares IonQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IonQ
|-1,470.75%
|-9.72%
|-9.02%
|IonQ Competitors
|-227.66%
|-33.42%
|-7.05%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares IonQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IonQ
|$2.10 million
|-$106.19 million
|-9.98
|IonQ Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|-$31.68 million
|52.81
IonQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
IonQ peers beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.