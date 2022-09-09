ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,774. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $640.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

