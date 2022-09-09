Anita Jane Ryan Sells 594 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,556. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.10 and its 200-day moving average is $394.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $448.29.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
