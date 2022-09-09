Anita Jane Ryan Sells 594 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,556. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.10 and its 200-day moving average is $394.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $448.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

