Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

