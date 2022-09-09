Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.69% of AON worth $479,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.08. 12,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

