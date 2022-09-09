Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 0.3% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

