Apis Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for 2.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after acquiring an additional 348,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:ESTC opened at $84.87 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Elastic
In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.