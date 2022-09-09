Apis Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. MaxCyte makes up about 1.5% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 107.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 501,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 229,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
