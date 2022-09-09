Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up approximately 8.7% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

SIMO opened at $72.34 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

