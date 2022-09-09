Apis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Golar LNG accounts for approximately 3.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Golar LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $6,195,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Trading Up 3.3 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golar LNG Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

