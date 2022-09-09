Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Capitalization of $510,614.41 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $510,614.41 and $226,027.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00007288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars.

