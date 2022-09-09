Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AIT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.92. 133,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,988. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

