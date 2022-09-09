Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.06 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.29). Approximately 547,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 266,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.65 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of £47.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 26,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($8,630.80). Also, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,917.64 ($5,942.05).

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

