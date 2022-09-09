Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Bank of America

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

