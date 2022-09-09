Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 99010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

