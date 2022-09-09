Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AQST. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.