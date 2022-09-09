ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.20 and traded as high as C$17.57. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$17.29, with a volume of 2,497,164 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.22.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

