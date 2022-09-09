ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.