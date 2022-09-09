Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys Shares of 745,000 FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. FTAC Zeus Acquisition accounts for about 1.1% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

