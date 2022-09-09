Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,669 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRZN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,108,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 251,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRZN opened at $9.87 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

