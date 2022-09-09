Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Lowers Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480,290 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

VII stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

