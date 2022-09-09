Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,510 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.16% of Provident Acquisition worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Provident Acquisition by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 743,139 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PAQC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

