Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 1,180,674 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180,674 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.36% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 297.9% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPHY stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.