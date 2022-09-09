Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 165,556 Shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,556 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 1.00% of Colicity worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLI. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

