Atalaya Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Atalaya Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,177 shares during the quarter. MoneyLion makes up about 1.8% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

ML traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,403. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

