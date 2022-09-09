Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,012,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAOU stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

