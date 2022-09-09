Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

ZING traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,482. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

