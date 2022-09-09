Atalaya Capital Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,958,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EJF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EJFA remained flat at $5.91 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

About EJF Acquisition

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

