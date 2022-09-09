Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $4.20 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00022085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002068 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00035720 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000321 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

