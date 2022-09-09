AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 1,324,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,239,012. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

