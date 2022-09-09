Aurora Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $78,317.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

