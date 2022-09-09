Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.72

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.72 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 109.52 ($1.32). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,351,482 shares traded.

Avacta Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.62.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

