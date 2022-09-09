AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 14.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 8.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.92. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. AvidXchange has a one year low of 5.86 and a one year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.