Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 488,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.