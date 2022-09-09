Bank of America Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gentex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

