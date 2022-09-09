Bank7 Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.
Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.70. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
