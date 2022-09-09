Bank7 Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.70. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.