Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.72 or 0.08044427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00184066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00286069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00743205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00619570 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

