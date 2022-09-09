Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 58,200 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $54.16 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

