Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $139.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.66. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.